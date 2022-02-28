Camila Cabello Teases New 'Bam Bam' Collaboration With Ed Sheeran

New music from Camila Cabello is officially on the way.

On Sunday (February 27), the "Havana" singer shared a sneak peek at her new single "Bam Bam," a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. In a video posted to her official TikTok account, Cabello shared a verse from the upcoming track, set to drop Friday (March 4).

"You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now," she sings as an acoustic guitar strums along. "I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house. We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now. Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out."

Check out the first look at "Bam Bam" below.