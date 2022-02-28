Disabled Opossum In Kentucky On The Move Again With Custom Wheelchair

A disabled opossum in Kentucky is now on the move again with the help of a custom wheelchair. WLKY reported that Kewpie, the 1.5 year old opossum, was born with genetic defects.

Kewpie is a dwarf, snub-nosed opossum, and due to that disability, he cannot survive in the wild. Instead, he now lives at the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London, Kentucky.

Kewpie's caretakers said that as he gets older, he will likely experience more health problems due to his genetic condition.

A rescuer recently noticed that Kewpie wasn't able to support his weight on his back legs. Instead, he just dragged them behind him. A veterinarian confirmed that Kewpie had osteoporosis in his left leg and hip bone.

That when the wildlife sanctuary reached out to Walkin' Pets, a pet mobility company. They built a custom wheelchair for Kewpie that allows him to now stand and walk on his own.

Check out Kewpie in his custom wheelchair below: