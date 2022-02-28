Disabled Opossum In Kentucky On The Move Again With Custom Wheelchair
By Ginny Reese
February 28, 2022
A disabled opossum in Kentucky is now on the move again with the help of a custom wheelchair. WLKY reported that Kewpie, the 1.5 year old opossum, was born with genetic defects.
Kewpie is a dwarf, snub-nosed opossum, and due to that disability, he cannot survive in the wild. Instead, he now lives at the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London, Kentucky.
Kewpie's caretakers said that as he gets older, he will likely experience more health problems due to his genetic condition.
A rescuer recently noticed that Kewpie wasn't able to support his weight on his back legs. Instead, he just dragged them behind him. A veterinarian confirmed that Kewpie had osteoporosis in his left leg and hip bone.
That when the wildlife sanctuary reached out to Walkin' Pets, a pet mobility company. They built a custom wheelchair for Kewpie that allows him to now stand and walk on his own.
Check out Kewpie in his custom wheelchair below:
Look at our KEWPIE 🥰. Thank you Walkin' Pets by HandicappedPets.comPosted by Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center on Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Tonya Poindexter, founder of of the wildlife center, said:
"Kewpie is still learning how his new wheels work for him. He seems to be figuring out it’s easier than dragging himself across the floor, and he’s a ‘Mr. Independent’ so holding him and carrying him is alright to him a little, but he likes to go on his own adventures. He still has a lot to figure out about his new transportation, but he seems to already be getting the hang of it. He knows that he can get to places much faster and without as much effort."