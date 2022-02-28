Jonas Brothers' Family Restaurant Headed For Las Vegas

The Jonas family is bringing the flavors of their southern restaurant to Las Vegas, reported Travel + Leisure. And it's all happening this year! The eatery will make its Vegas debut at the MGM Grand in early 2022, according to a press release.

The second location of Nellie's Southern Kitchen will be bringing delicious food and entertaining live music to Sin City.

Kevin Jonas, Sr., the Jonas Brothers' dad, told Travel + Leisure, "The family has a history in Las Vegas, with MGM, it's where the Jonas Brothers kicked off their ['Remember Me'] tour."

The restaurant is named after the Jonas Brothers' great grandmother who grew up in Belmont, North Carolina. That's where the original restaurant is located. According to Kevin Sr., the family knew that Vegas was the perfect spot for a second location despite its contrast to its humble southern roots.

And yes, music will be a staple at the eatery. Kevin Sr. said, "Growing up we were encouraged to sing around the table. We're not just going to do just country, but sing-along classics, songs everyone knows." There will even be a stage at the new restaurant.

MGM Grand President & COO Michael Neubecker said in a press release:

"MGM Grand and the Jonas family are two entities highly focused on creating the best entertainment experiences for fans and consumers from around the world. We are taking it a step further with this partnership by delivering a unique venue that serves delicious Southern food in a spirited atmosphere, along with the first-in-class hospitality for which Las Vegas and Nellie’s are known."