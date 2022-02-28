Kyler Murray's Agent Releases Statement On QB's Future With Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement amid reports of his client's unrest with the organization.

In the statement addressed to Cardinals fans, Burkhardt confirms Murray "absolutely wants to be your long term QB" and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl," but claimed "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to a contract extension.

NFL Network's Adam Schefter shared the statement from Burkhardt on his verified Twitter account Monday (February 28) morning, which confirmed that he and his client "sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization."

"Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself to overtly communicate Kyler's desire to be the Cardinals long term QB," Burkhardt wrote.