Man Cited After Accidentally Shooting Himself At Charlotte Mall

By Sarah Tate

February 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in Charlotte is facing charges after reportedly shooting himself by mistake at a mall over the weekend. The man was seriously injured during the accidental shooting, WBTV reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a shooting at SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte around 4 p.m. Saturday (February 26). When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man, whose name has not been released, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the upper right leg, per WSOC. According to police, the shooting was accidental and there is no threat to the public.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and as of 5 p.m. Monday, his condition is unknown.

"I saw the guy hit the floor so I turned around and ran right into Lucky Brand and to the back of the store," one shopper said of the scene.

Another person said the unexpected gunshot sent shoppers into a frenzy.

"There were just people running everywhere and it's like what you see every day but until you experience it, it's very, very different," they said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cited the man for a concealed carry violation and seized the firearm. According to WSOC, Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, prohibits weapons inside its malls.

