Mountain Lion Found Tucked Under Deck Of Boulder Home

By Zuri Anderson

February 28, 2022

Photo: Colorado Parks & Wildlife

A mountain lion was found underneath a Boulder, Colorado home Sunday morning (February 27), according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). Officers snapped photos of the predator, which was tucked away under a deck at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue.

"It is a sub-adult male, around 120 pounds. It is now being transported to be released in a remote location far away from the city," the agency tweeted. The mountain lion appears to be tranquilized, restrained, and blindfolded during the removal process, photos show. Officials didn't elaborate on if the mountain lion was stuck underneath the deck, or it was hiding away.

CPW also released a follow-up video of the big cat's release in a snowy area.

"Leading up to this over the past couple weeks, we’ve had several pets taken in town by a sub-adult lion, probably siblings in town,” CPW Wildlife Officer Tyler Asnicar said in a news release the same day. “They’ve been spotted a lot in north Boulder. This may or may not have been one of those cats, but increased winter activity is fairly typical as they follow their prey base down, and particularly the mule deer that move into lower elevations this time of year. The cats concentration around the western edge of town and that leads to an increase in sightings and probably led to this cat being in town looking for something to eat."

