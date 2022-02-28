Mountain Lion Found Tucked Under Deck Of Boulder Home

A mountain lion was found underneath a Boulder, Colorado home Sunday morning (February 27), according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). Officers snapped photos of the predator, which was tucked away under a deck at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue.

"It is a sub-adult male, around 120 pounds. It is now being transported to be released in a remote location far away from the city," the agency tweeted. The mountain lion appears to be tranquilized, restrained, and blindfolded during the removal process, photos show. Officials didn't elaborate on if the mountain lion was stuck underneath the deck, or it was hiding away.