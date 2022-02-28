Selena Gomez's Stunning Red Carpet Transformation Is A Must-See

Selena Gomez is red-carpet ready in a new video highlighting her look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Sunday (February 27), the Rare Beauty founder showed off her before and after looks for Awards Night in a new video posted on Instagram by her makeup artist Hung Vavnngo. Set to Gomez's hit song "Look at Her Now," the clip shows the singer pre-glam with no makeup and messy hair in a pink sweater before it transitions into her full red carpet look.

In addition to her subtle but gorgeous makeup, she wore her hair in a sleek bun and rocked a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with puffy sleeves and a statement choker with matching diamond and pearl earrings, per People. Her glam squad also included stylist Kate Young, nail artist Tom Bachik and hairstylist Marissa Marino.

Check out Gomez' stunning transformation below.