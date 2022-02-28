Selena Gomez's Stunning Red Carpet Transformation Is A Must-See
By Sarah Tate
February 28, 2022
Selena Gomez is red-carpet ready in a new video highlighting her look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
On Sunday (February 27), the Rare Beauty founder showed off her before and after looks for Awards Night in a new video posted on Instagram by her makeup artist Hung Vavnngo. Set to Gomez's hit song "Look at Her Now," the clip shows the singer pre-glam with no makeup and messy hair in a pink sweater before it transitions into her full red carpet look.
In addition to her subtle but gorgeous makeup, she wore her hair in a sleek bun and rocked a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with puffy sleeves and a statement choker with matching diamond and pearl earrings, per People. Her glam squad also included stylist Kate Young, nail artist Tom Bachik and hairstylist Marissa Marino.
Check out Gomez' stunning transformation below.
Selena Gomez looks stunning in a black velvet dress from Oscar de la Renta FW 2022 paired with Bulgari diamond serpenti necklace and emerald ring pic.twitter.com/9VFAbgC7nF— sofia (@SOFIssticated) February 28, 2022
Gomez' hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building was nominated for best ensemble in a comedy series at Sunday's awards. She hit the stage with co-star Martin Short to present the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role, but her walk to the podium is what got fans talking, People reports.
In a relatable move, the 29-year-old star ditched her black Christian Louboutin heels and walked on to the stage barefoot. Earlier in the night, she tripped while walking the red carpet, so it's no surprise that she'd want to make sure her entrance on stage went smoothly.
Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even slipping on the red carpet look good https://t.co/7JzhcPAuQp pic.twitter.com/buTnCE8vJf— Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022
Fans couldn't get enough of the mood. One commenter called her their "idol" while another said "selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever."