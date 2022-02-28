This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In Louisiana

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across Louisiana, only one bakery could take the top spot.

"From dipped to filled to sprinkled, the perfect cupcake can be hard to come by. Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them."

So what is the best cupcake in all of Louisiana?

The Sweet Potato Cupcake at The Cupcake Collection

The Cupcake Collection in New Orleans has a long list of delicious flavors, such as the red velvet cupcakes or King Cake cupcake, but the sweet potato cupcake was named the best in the entire state. One reviewer even called the treat the "star of the show."

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Louisiana's best cupcakes:

"New Orleans is home to the second location of the successful Nashville-based sweet shop, The Cupcake Collection. As the self-proclaimed "Home of the Sweet Potato Cupcake," their featured treat tends to sell out, and fast."

