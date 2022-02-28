This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
February 28, 2022
An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.
With that said, what's the best bar in Seattle? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Emerald City is...
Located at 2205 2nd Ave in Belltown, this speakeasy-style cocktail bar has 4 stars from over 970 reviews. Yelpers praise Bathtub Gin for their knowledgable servers, great drinks, and cozy vibes.
Here's how the lounge is described, according to its website:
"A low lit multi-level lounge with a small pine bar upstairs with various liquours from around the world and comfortable tables and couches on the lower level, including the intimate library in the back, Bathtub Gin & Co. is a warm prohibition-style cocktail bar perfect for those rainy Seattle nights."
Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Seattle, according to Yelp:
- Bathtub Gin
- Sol Liquor Lounge
- Pie Bar
- Needle and Thread
- Some Random Bar
- Foreign National
- Radiator Whiskey
- Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet
- Knee High Stocking
- Unicorn
