This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Seattle

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Seattle? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Emerald City is...

Bathtub Gin!

Located at 2205 2nd Ave in Belltown, this speakeasy-style cocktail bar has 4 stars from over 970 reviews. Yelpers praise Bathtub Gin for their knowledgable servers, great drinks, and cozy vibes.