This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Massachusetts

A Cambridge restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included All Star Sandwich Bar as the top choice for the Bay State.

"If you are ever in Massachusetts and are struck with a hankering for chili then make sure you stop into All Star Sandwich Bar in Cambridge to satisfy that craving," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Yelp reviewers have described the Texas State Penn Chili, which is made with chunks of meat, sour cream, cheese, and lime, as 'so good it is ridiculous.'"

