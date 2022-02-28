This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
February 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Pittsburgh restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included Yinzburg BBQ as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"YinzBurgh is the Southern-style barbecue restaurant in Pittsburgh that is known for their Chili-Q, a popular dish that Yelp reviewers describe as a cross between baked beans and chili," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "We love that they also offer vegan and vegetarian barbecue options for those who don't eat meat (smoked tofu with collard greens, anyone?)"
Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chili in every state:
- Alabama- The Blind Mule (Mobile)
- Alaska- AJ's Gourmet Burgers (Ketchikan)
- Arizona- Lumberyard Taproom and Grille (Flagstaff)
- Arkansas- Heights Taco and Tamale (Little Rock)
- California- Chili John's (Burbank)
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket (Denver)
- Connecticut- Joey B's Restaurant (Cos Cob)
- Delaware- Woody's East Coast Bar & Grill (Dewey Beach)
- Florida- Lokal (Miami)
- Georgia- Fox Bros Bar-B-Q (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Cool Cat Cafe (Lahaina)
- Idaho- BBQ4LIFE (Boise)
- Illinois- Monti's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Yats (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Railroad Bill's Dining Car (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Big Larry's Burgers (Valley Center)
- Kentucky- Gourmet Chili (Newport)
- Louisiana- Cochon Butcher (New Orleans)
- Maine- Great Lost Bear (Portland)
- Maryland- Hard Times Cafe (College Park)
- Massachusetts- All Star Sandwich Bar (Cambridge)
- Michigan- Lafayette Coney Island (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Lowbrow (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Soulshine Pizza Factory (Jackson)
- Missouri- Carl's Drive-In (Brentwood)
- Montana- The Burger Dive (Billings)
- Nebraska- Louie M's Burger Lust (Omaha)
- Nevada- The Coffee Cup (Boulder City)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Arthur's Tavern (Morris Plains)
- New Mexico- Cecilia's Cafe (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Original Soupman (New York City)
- North Carolina- Pinky's Westside Grill (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Scotty's (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Skyline Chili (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- The Press (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Podnah's Pit Barbecue (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- YinzBurgh BBQ (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Ogie's Trailer Park (Providence)
- South Carolina- The Tattooed Moose (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Philips Diner (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream (Knoxville)
- Texas- The Pit Room (Houston)
- Utah- Cuppa (Ogden)
- Vermont- Switchback Brewing (Burlington)
- Virginia- Hogshead Cafe (Henrico)
- Washington- Tat's Delicatessen (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Hotdogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned (Madison)
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ (Evansville)