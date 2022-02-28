This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Pennsylvania

A Pittsburgh restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included Yinzburg BBQ as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"YinzBurgh is the Southern-style barbecue restaurant in Pittsburgh that is known for their Chili-Q, a popular dish that Yelp reviewers describe as a cross between baked beans and chili," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "We love that they also offer vegan and vegetarian barbecue options for those who don't eat meat (smoked tofu with collard greens, anyone?)"

Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chili in every state: