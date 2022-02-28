This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Virginia

A Henrico restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included Hogshead Cafe as the top choice for Virginia.

"Located just off West Broad Street in the buzzy city of Richmond, Hogshead Cafe is the popular Virginia restaurant that makes some of the best made-to-order food around," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "They are especially known for their Hog Chili, which is a chunky-style chili full of perfectly cooked beef and juicy pork."

Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chili in every state: