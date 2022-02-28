This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Virginia
By Jason Hall
February 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Henrico restaurant is being credited as having the best chili in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chili in every state, which included Hogshead Cafe as the top choice for Virginia.
"Located just off West Broad Street in the buzzy city of Richmond, Hogshead Cafe is the popular Virginia restaurant that makes some of the best made-to-order food around," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "They are especially known for their Hog Chili, which is a chunky-style chili full of perfectly cooked beef and juicy pork."
Here's Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chili in every state:
- Alabama- The Blind Mule (Mobile)
- Alaska- AJ's Gourmet Burgers (Ketchikan)
- Arizona- Lumberyard Taproom and Grille (Flagstaff)
- Arkansas- Heights Taco and Tamale (Little Rock)
- California- Chili John's (Burbank)
- Colorado- Cherry Cricket (Denver)
- Connecticut- Joey B's Restaurant (Cos Cob)
- Delaware- Woody's East Coast Bar & Grill (Dewey Beach)
- Florida- Lokal (Miami)
- Georgia- Fox Bros Bar-B-Q (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Cool Cat Cafe (Lahaina)
- Idaho- BBQ4LIFE (Boise)
- Illinois- Monti's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Yats (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Railroad Bill's Dining Car (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Big Larry's Burgers (Valley Center)
- Kentucky- Gourmet Chili (Newport)
- Louisiana- Cochon Butcher (New Orleans)
- Maine- Great Lost Bear (Portland)
- Maryland- Hard Times Cafe (College Park)
- Massachusetts- All Star Sandwich Bar (Cambridge)
- Michigan- Lafayette Coney Island (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Lowbrow (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Soulshine Pizza Factory (Jackson)
- Missouri- Carl's Drive-In (Brentwood)
- Montana- The Burger Dive (Billings)
- Nebraska- Louie M's Burger Lust (Omaha)
- Nevada- The Coffee Cup (Boulder City)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Arthur's Tavern (Morris Plains)
- New Mexico- Cecilia's Cafe (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Original Soupman (New York City)
- North Carolina- Pinky's Westside Grill (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Scotty's (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Skyline Chili (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- The Press (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Podnah's Pit Barbecue (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- YinzBurgh BBQ (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Ogie's Trailer Park (Providence)
- South Carolina- The Tattooed Moose (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Philips Diner (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream (Knoxville)
- Texas- The Pit Room (Houston)
- Utah- Cuppa (Ogden)
- Vermont- Switchback Brewing (Burlington)
- Virginia- Hogshead Cafe (Henrico)
- Washington- Tat's Delicatessen (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Hotdogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned (Madison)
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ (Evansville)