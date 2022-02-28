Watch: Escaped Dairy Cows Eerily Roam Georgia Neighborhood

A herd of dairy cows made their way to a Georgia neighborhood and it was all caught on camera.

According to Newsweek, dozens of cows escaped and found themselves on a residential street in Warner Robins.

The herd ends up by a woman's front door, but luckily, she had a Ring doorbell camera to catch what destroyed her front yard.

"The cows completely destroyed my new landscaping and ate my bushes," Alisha, the resident of the home who shared the footage, told Newsweek. "There are deep holes from the cows walking in the grass, along with some lovely cow pies, but overall fixable damage."

Alisha noted that she moved into the home three weeks prior to the cows herding onto her street. She said that the footage was the first thing her camera had recorded and it was "shockingly awesome."

She added that her phone alerted her about some activity at her front door and woke her up at 3 a.m.

"There was one cow in particular that I caught on camera trying to eat the Ring Video Doorbell, but it held strong through the whole ordeal," Alisha stated. "The cow ended up giving up and enjoyed a plant instead."

Alisha doesn't know how the cows escaped from the dairy farm.

"This is the first time the cows have migrated over here in the neighborhood," Alisha said. "The next morning, when the sun was up, I reached out to the builder's agent on-site in the model home asking for the farmers' information and sent them the video of the rogue cows. It was the first time anyone has had this happen."