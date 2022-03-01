50 Cent Buys Wine That 'Cost More Than Rolls Royce' At Texas Rodeo

By Dani Medina

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent dropped a lot of dough on a bottle of wine at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo over the weekend.

The rapper paid $125,000 in an auction for the 2022 Top Texas Wine at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner competition. The wine is a 2017 red from Hye Meadow Winery, according to ABC 13.

"so i finally won a bid at the win auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more then Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited," 50 Cent said on Twitter on Monday.

In another tweet, the "In Da Club" rapper said, "so these where the 2 guys they sent over to make sure i paid for it. 😆i was like what’s wrong with you guys, i can’t change my mind. 🤣LOL."

It's not 50 Cent's first rodeo, however.

Last year, the rapper, actor, director and entrepreneur won the Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show for his Le Chemin du Roi, Champagne AOC, NV in the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.

"When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited. I’m very proud of this," 50 Cent said.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited. I’m very proud of this.” Congratulations to 50 Cent...

Posted by RODEOHOUSTON on Saturday, May 8, 2021
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.