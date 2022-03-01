50 Cent Buys Wine That 'Cost More Than Rolls Royce' At Texas Rodeo

50 Cent dropped a lot of dough on a bottle of wine at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo over the weekend.

The rapper paid $125,000 in an auction for the 2022 Top Texas Wine at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner competition. The wine is a 2017 red from Hye Meadow Winery, according to ABC 13.

"so i finally won a bid at the win auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more then Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited," 50 Cent said on Twitter on Monday.