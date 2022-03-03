Houston Rodeo Is Under Federal Investigation

By Dani Medina

March 3, 2022

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is under federal investigation. U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Tuesday the U.S. Attorney's Office will conduct a compliance review to evaluate accessibility for the disabled.

In a press release, Lowery said there are complaints saying the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which sparked the investigation. The violations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating and accessible routes at NRG Park. Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits private places of public accommodation to discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off February 28 and is scheduled to run through March 20.

Rodeo officials told KHOU they would work with NRG Park to make any needed adjustments, although they said they weren't aware of any specific complaints.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we are committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone. We look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and have expressed our willingness to cooperate," rodeo officials said in statement provided to KHOU.

KHOU reported no other details were provided about the investigation, and it's unknown when the compliance review will be done.

