Camila Cabello Almost 'Got Attacked By A Dog' While Teasing New Single

Camila Cabello was nearly "attacked by a dog" while promoting her upcoming single.

On Monday (February 28), the "Havana" singer teased her upcoming track "Bam Bam," a new collaboration with Ed Sheeran set to drop on Friday (March 4). In the video, posted to her official TikTok account, Cabello's new track plays along as she walks down a sidewalk.

A short while later, she shared her first take of the video and the reason it wasn't the final version she ended up releasing. In the video, Cabello is filming her feet as she walks along a sidewalk singing the verse she teased in her first video. She didn't get too far into the song before a dog can be heard barking loudly in the background, causing her to scream and stop filming.

"Also here was my first try at that video where I almost got ATTACKED BY A DOG," she captioned the clip.

See Cabello's near-miss below.