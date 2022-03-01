An elderly woman is in custody following a slow-speed chase in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday.

According to KTUL, the woman was traveling northbound on Highway 75 shortly after 6 a.m. Police noticed the woman driving very slowly and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the woman wouldn't pull over, causing a police chase.

But it wasn't your typical police pursuit. The woman wouldn't drive over 35 mph. In a video posted by KTUL, you can see oncoming traffic in the neighboring highway lane traveling at faster speeds than that of the woman.

The pursuit ended near the 21st Street exit a few minutes later.

Police are trying to get in contact with the woman's family to determine whether or not she was related to a Silver Alert. The woman is now in custody, but charges are unlikely, according to KTUL.