Extraterrestrial Relic Was In King Tut's Tomb And Scientists Just Proved It

The Journal of Meteoritics and Planetary Science features an article from researchers at the Chiba Institute of Technology that asserts the dagger's metal originated in a meteorite. They explained that the iron shows high percentages of nickel and cobalt, which "strongly suggests an extraterrestrial origin."

It turns out a meteorite did hit the planet a little before Tut's time, landing about 150 miles away from Alexandria and containing similar levels of cobalt and nickel.

The scientists also might have solved another dagger mystery. After taking an x-ray of the golden handle, they noticed it was created with an adhesive material called lime plaster, but once again, Egyptians weren't aware of lime plaster until much later. However, based on how the handle was made, using a foreign low-temperature technique, they think it might have been created in Mitanni, Anatolia, what is now Türkiye. There are records that show Tut's grandfather, Amenhotep III, would receive gifts from the King of Mitanni, and those gifts might have eventually been passed down to Tut, meaning that the dagger actually came from Anatolia years before Tut was even born.

You can see the dagger on display at Cairo's Egyptian Museum.