Johnston County Bus Driver Cited In Crash That Sent 11 Students To Hospital

The bus driver who crashed a Johnston County School bus carrying students home on Monday (February 28) afternoon has been issued a ticket in connection to the incident.

The 48-year-old woman driving the bus from Cleveland High School around 2:30 p.m. Monday has been ticketed for failing to maintain control of the bus, resulting the bus overturning with more than two dozen students inside, per ABC 11.

According to North Carolina Highway Troopers, the woman, whose name has not been released, was not impaired or speeding prior to the crash nor did she have a medical condition that could have been the cause. After turning onto Polenta Road, less than a mile from the school, she reportedly ran off the road before overcorrecting, crossing the center line and overturning the bus.

Of the 31 students on board at the time of the crash, 11 were injured and required treatment from local hospitals. Ten were taken to Johnston Health with minor injuries, while one student was transported to WakeMed with moderate injuries, the news outlet reports. The driver was also taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious but non life-threatening injuries.

According to Johnston County Public Schools, the driver has been an employee of the district since 2009, serving as both a bus driver and school nutrition assistant. Following the crash, her bus driving duties have been suspended.