Latest On Juju Smith-Schuster's Future With Steelers

Acting Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team will look into re-signing wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster amid his upcoming free agency for the second consecutive offseason.

Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers as part of a one-year, $8 million contract last March, but was limited during the 2021 season after experiencing a shoulder injury in Week 5, which caused him to miss the remainder of the regular season before making his return during Pittsburgh's 42-21 AFC Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Juju had a great comeback from the shoulder injury that he suffered," said Colbert, who recently announced his decision to retire effective after the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, via SteelersDepot.com. "And much to our surprise he was available to us late in the season in the playoff game. And we commend him for doing that for putting his free agency thoughts aside and just trying to help us win a playoff game."

The 24-year-old recorded 15 receptions for 129 yards through his first five games prior to the injury in October.

Smith-Schuster opted to return to the Steelers as a free agent last March, praising the veteran Roethlisberger -- who announced his retirement in January -- publicly for restructuring his deal to free up cap space for other moves prior to making his own decision to re-sign.