Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrives In Poland After Boarding Train Out Of Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it to Poland after fleeing Ukraine to escape Russia's invasion of his home country.

On Tuesday (March 1), the Dancing with the Stars pro shared an update in an Instagram Story that he finally made it across the Polish border after first announcing he was leaving Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Monday. He also said that prior to leaving the country, he had been arrested. During his trek to the border, he documented the "traumatizing" time spent on the train, People reports.

"I made it on the train. We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane," he said. "AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING."

Chmerkovskiy went on to detail the experience of being in a cramped train for hours, saying that he shared a train cabin with four adults and seven children, ages 2 to 11, when it is typically meant for a maximum of three people.

"There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon," he said. "We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic."

The Ukrainian-born dancer first updated fans about being trapped in Kyiv last week, sharing an emotional video from a balcony overlooking a street while military sirens were heard in throughout the city.

"I'm in Kyiv, contrary to what I probably should've done a while ago ... and not that no one saw this coming, but everybody was hoping that the finality of this situation would be averted, that there wasn't going to be these kind of aggressive measures."