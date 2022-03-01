Rapper G Herbo Says He 'Might Be 1 Of The Best Rappers Alive'

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chicago-based rapper G Herbo recently posted online claiming that he may be one of the best rappers alive.

The "That's How I Grew Up" rapper posted an Instagram story saying, "I might be 1 of the best rappers alive Lol nbs doeee don't @ me 😒."

While the 26-year-old's claims may be a little biased, G Herbo was added to Complex's 20 best rappers in their 20s right now list.

The list focuses on "overall skill, quality, impact, and influence" and names well-known rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Cardi B, Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Here is what the article said about G Herbo:

"G Herbo's latest album25, is a celebration of hitting the quarter-century mark, and another confessional project where he explores his life and times. Songs like "I Don’t Wanna Die," "Cold World," and "Cry No More" are classic, gritty reflections on the streets that raised him and millions of others. "T.O.P." with 21 Savage and "You Can't" with Lil Tjay, Polo G, and The Kid Laroi are well-executed bids for mass appeal. And in between those spectrums, the album is a lyrically deft showcase of his immense talent. Before 25, Herbo had two songs on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, and also collaborated with the likes of Tee Grizzley, Bia, Kay Flock, and Nuski2Squad. Herbo is a stalwart of the Chicago rap scene who's frequently reached out to work with new talent, like Lil Eazzyy and Polo G, who he traded features with on their 2021 albums. G Herbo is right in the middle of his 20s, and if his latest album is any indication, he should have a spot secured on this list for the next four years."
G Herbo
