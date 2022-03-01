Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Charlotte Bus Driver

The suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a CATS bus driver last month has been arrested, police confirm.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed that police in Kansas had apprehended 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith, the man wanted in connection to the death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera on February 11, WBTV reports. Thavychith, who was wanted for murder and shooting into occupied property for the shooting in Uptown Charlotte, was arrested early Tuesday (March 1) morning by the Shawnee, Kansas Police Department.

According to WCNC, Rivera was shot while driving along West Trade Street near Truist Park on February 11. He died from his injuries the following day.

CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly announced that Thavychith had been arrested, thanking law enforcement in several states for the assistance in capturing the suspect after a two-week manhunt. In addition to North Carolina and Kansas authorities, officials in Tennessee and Colorado as well as federal agents and the FBI assisted in locating the suspect.

"We appreciated all of the assistance from so many law enforcement officials to locate this dangerous person," said McNelly. "We also want to thank the community for the information you gave us to find Thavychith. We pray this information brings some resolve and peace to the Rivera family."

Thavychith was taken into custody in Kansas but will be extradited back to Charlotte where he will face murder charges.

John Lewis, CEO of CATS, issued a statement following news of the arrest to express gratitude for the justice being sought for Rivera.

"We are one step closer to justice for Ethan Rivera," said Lewis. "We are finally bringing this individual to justice."