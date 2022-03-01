The Best West Coast City To Live In Is In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

March 1, 2022

Bellevue Clyde Hill Pond
Photo: Getty Images

More people are opting to live in small towns rather than the big city, according to a recent study by Stacker. The website also found the best West Coast cities to live in.

"To compile this list, Stacker referenced Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Live study, narrowed the results to the West Coast, and narrowed them further to places under 5,000 residents. Niche calculated the best places to live based on cost, safety, weather quality, access to healthy living, and other factors."

The No. 1 place to live along the West Coast is actually in Washington: Clyde Hill!

In this quaint city, 89% of residents own their homes. The median household income is $238,958, according to researchers. Here's what they had to say about Clyde Hill:

"From some of Clyde Hill’s higher elevations, you can spy views of Mount Rainier, the Olympic Mountains, and the Cascade Mountain Range, in addition to Lake Washington and the Seattle Skyline. The area was first settled in 1882 by Irish immigrant Patrick Downey, who farmed strawberries on his claim. Clyde Hill made national news in 1975 when its mayoral race ended in an even tie; the contenders flipped a coin to decide the race."

Other Washington state cities made the list, including Yarrow Point (No. 2), Woodway (No. 10), and Medina (No. 11).

Click here to check out other fascinating West Coast locales.

