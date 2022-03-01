This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Texas

What's your go-to pancake topping? Maple syrup? Butter? Whipped cream? Fruit?

Whether you're enjoying them with a glass of orange juice in the morning or as a fun alternative for dinner, you can't go wrong with a stack of fluffy pancakes! But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where you can find the best pancakes in your state. "Most of the time, you'll find pancakes at roadside diners topped with butter and maple syrup. But if you're willing to look a little harder, there are some major gems in cities across the country. We're talking pancakes made with potatoes, topped with brown butter, or even stuffed with fruit and whipped cream," the website said.

In Texas, the restaurant serving the best pancakes is Crave Kitchen and Bar in El Paso. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the breakfast joint:

At Crave Kitchen and Bar, they are making chorizo pancakes. The pancakes are studded with spicy chorizo and served with two eggs, bacon, and sausage for a meat lovers' breakfast.

There are multiple Crave Kitchen and Bar locations throughout El Paso:

19900 Rojas Drive

8889 Gateway Boulevard West

2260 N Zaragoza Road

145 E Sunset Blvd

300 Cincinnati Avenue

631 N Resler Drive

For the full list of the best pancakes by state, click here.