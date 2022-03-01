This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Oklahoma

Who doesn't love pasta?!

Whether you're craving spaghetti and meatballs or homemade lasagna, chances are there's an amazing Italian restaurant in your area that serves up some good dishes. But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular pasta dishes in each state with the help of Yelp. Here's how they did it:

"We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

In Oklahoma, the restaurant that serves up the most popular pasta dish is Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the pasta joint:

When recipes come from grandma, you know the food is going to be good. Family-owned Italian hotspot Vito's Ristorante serves up all family recipes, from the Chicken Spedini to the Crab Ravioli. Customers can't keep their hands off the Chicken Carbonara, tossed with an assortment of garlic, basil, shallots, and peas, in a bacon mushroom cream sauce. Delish!

Vito's Ristorante is a "dinner-only trattoria & bar crafting refined Italian cuisine in a convivial setting" located at 7628 N May Ave in Oklahoma City.

