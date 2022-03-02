3 Free Things To Do In Louisville This Week

By Ginny Reese

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for something to do this week then you came to the right place! There are tons of great events taking place all around the city this week, and the ones listed here won't cost you any money.

Here are three free events happening in Louisville this week, according to Leo Weekly:

Falls City Brewing

It's 80s week at Falls City Brewing. You can enjoy '80s trivia on Wednesday, '80s moves on Thursday, a silent disco on Friday, and an '80s cover band on Saturday. There is no cover charge.

Northeast Regional Library

Author Lee Cole will be promoting his well-reviewed debut novel "Groundskeeping." The event is free to the public. Check it out at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mag Bar

Enjoy live music from The Cancellations at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 4th. The Cancellations come form Nashville and will be joined by Freedive and Galactic Sphere. There is no cover charge.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.