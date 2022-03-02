3 Free Things To Do In Louisville This Week

If you're looking for something to do this week then you came to the right place! There are tons of great events taking place all around the city this week, and the ones listed here won't cost you any money.

Here are three free events happening in Louisville this week, according to Leo Weekly:

Falls City Brewing

It's 80s week at Falls City Brewing. You can enjoy '80s trivia on Wednesday, '80s moves on Thursday, a silent disco on Friday, and an '80s cover band on Saturday. There is no cover charge.

Northeast Regional Library

Author Lee Cole will be promoting his well-reviewed debut novel "Groundskeeping." The event is free to the public. Check it out at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mag Bar

Enjoy live music from The Cancellations at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 4th. The Cancellations come form Nashville and will be joined by Freedive and Galactic Sphere. There is no cover charge.