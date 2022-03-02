Check Your Tickets: 2 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
March 2, 2022
A whopping $73 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday, March 2nd. However, if you played earlier this week in Arizona then you may want to check your tickets, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
According to Arizona lottery officials, two tickets with big wins were sold here in the state. The first winner, worth $50,000 was sold at a Shell Food Mart in Mesa. That store is located at 2737 North Power Road.
The second winning ticket was sold at the Speedway in Marana located at 12030 North Dove Mountain Boulevard.
Both of the winning tickets had matches on four out of five numbers, plus the red Powerball.
In case you missed it, the winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, and a Powerball of 19.
Power Play® 🤝 Powerball®— Arizona Lottery (@AZLottery) February 28, 2022
POWER MOVES
We're sending huge congrats to a player in Surprise who turned their $50K prize to $100K by adding Power Play® to their ticket! pic.twitter.com/iFIuqbGfjI
If you're feeling lucky and would like to purchase a ticket, here are the luckiest lottery retailers in Arizona:
- Fry's Food Store on Yuma Road in Goodyear: 11 winning tickets for a total amount of $320,000
- S V Food Mart on 7th Street in Sierra Vista: 10 winning tickets for a total amount of $777,777
- Beaver Dam Station on Highway 91 in Littlefield: 10 winning tickets for a total amount of $367,992
- Fry's Food Store on Cotton Lane in Surprise: 10 winning tickets for a total amount of $180,000
- QuikTrip on Camelback Road in Phoenix: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $1,850,356
- QuikTrip on Glendale Avenue in Glendale: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $1,510,000
- Fry's Marketplace on McDowell Road in Phoenix: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $360,000
- QuikTrip on Avondale Boulevard in Avondale: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $350,000
- Fry's Food Store on McDowell Road in Scottsdale: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $540,000
- Fry's Marketplace on Indian School Road in Phoenix: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $380,000
- Fry's Food Store on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $300,000
- QuikTrip on 75th Avenue in Phoenix: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $290,000
- Fry's Marketplace on Bell Road in Glendale: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $290,000