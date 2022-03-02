Check Your Tickets: 2 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A whopping $73 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday, March 2nd. However, if you played earlier this week in Arizona then you may want to check your tickets, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

According to Arizona lottery officials, two tickets with big wins were sold here in the state. The first winner, worth $50,000 was sold at a Shell Food Mart in Mesa. That store is located at 2737 North Power Road.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Speedway in Marana located at 12030 North Dove Mountain Boulevard.

Both of the winning tickets had matches on four out of five numbers, plus the red Powerball.

In case you missed it, the winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, and a Powerball of 19.

If you're feeling lucky and would like to purchase a ticket, here are the luckiest lottery retailers in Arizona:

  1. Fry's Food Store on Yuma Road in Goodyear: 11 winning tickets for a total amount of $320,000
  2. S V Food Mart on 7th Street in Sierra Vista: 10 winning tickets for a total amount of $777,777
  3. Beaver Dam Station on Highway 91 in Littlefield: 10 winning tickets for a total amount of $367,992
  4. Fry's Food Store on Cotton Lane in Surprise: 10 winning tickets for a total amount of $180,000
  5. QuikTrip on Camelback Road in Phoenix: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $1,850,356
  6. QuikTrip on Glendale Avenue in Glendale: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $1,510,000
  7. Fry's Marketplace on McDowell Road in Phoenix: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $360,000
  8. QuikTrip on Avondale Boulevard in Avondale: Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $350,000
  9. Fry's Food Store on McDowell Road in Scottsdale: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $540,000
  10. Fry's Marketplace on Indian School Road in Phoenix: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $380,000
  11. Fry's Food Store on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $300,000
  12. QuikTrip on 75th Avenue in Phoenix: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $290,000
  13. Fry's Marketplace on Bell Road in Glendale: Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $290,000
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.