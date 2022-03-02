Check Your Tickets: 2 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Arizona

A whopping $73 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday, March 2nd. However, if you played earlier this week in Arizona then you may want to check your tickets, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

According to Arizona lottery officials, two tickets with big wins were sold here in the state. The first winner, worth $50,000 was sold at a Shell Food Mart in Mesa. That store is located at 2737 North Power Road.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Speedway in Marana located at 12030 North Dove Mountain Boulevard.

Both of the winning tickets had matches on four out of five numbers, plus the red Powerball.

In case you missed it, the winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, and a Powerball of 19.