Lizzo Dishes About Embracing Herself As A 'Body Icon' In New Interview

Fans know Lizzo is a trailblazer — including the “Truth Hurts” singer herself.

Known for her wildly popular hit songs and her body positive attitude, Lizzo candidly explains in a new interview that she’s a “body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day.” The award-winning artist told PEOPLE:

“I think I have a really hot body! …It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

Lizzo went on to proclaim that she deserves “the spotlight” and “the attention,” confident that “I'm talented, I'm young, I'm hot,” she said to PEOPLE. “And I've worked hard.”

The powerhouse artist recently debuted a new song emphasizing the importance of self-love at iHeartRadio Living Black! powered by AT&T. Lizzo’s new song is “If You Love Me,” a ballad that showcases the artist’s voice. Ari Lennox, Big Sean, H.E.R., and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage during the show, which will be available on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel on Sunday (March 6).