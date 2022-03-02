Mark Hoppus Mourns Death Of Beloved Family Member: 'We Love You'

Mark Hoppus has had a whirlwind year. Eight months ago, he publicly revealed he was battling cancer; five months ago he announced he was cancer free, and now he's mourning the death of his beloved dog, Xavier.

"Goodbye Xavier. We love you. ❤️" the blink-182 member captioned an emotional post on Instagram, sharing photos of the elderly beagle spending time outdoors and being love by his son Jack and wife Skye.

The Hoppuses rescued Xavier after they caught word he was days away from euthanization.

"When he was first in our house he’d been so horribly abused by his previous owner that anytime you went to pet him he would cower," Mark told Forbes back in 2017. "[But] since then he’s become the best dog we’ve ever had and is great with our son and great with other dogs and is the happiest, kindest dog you can ever hope to meet."

See Mark's post below.