NASCAR Champ Puts Indiana's Most Expensive Home Listing On The Market

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is putting his Indiana ranch on the market.

The 415-acre ranch is listed at $30 million, making it the state's most expensive home listing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hidden Hollow Ranch is located in Columbus, Indiana, about an hour from Indianapolis. Stewart started building and expanding the ranch in 2009 and the property was finished two years later.

"This is truly my dream home. We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends," Stewart told WTHR. Stewart lived at Hidden Hollow Ranch for over 10 years.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver is selling the property because "he travels a lot and isn't able to spend much time there," listing agent Carrie Holle told The Wall Street Journal. According to WTHR, Stewart bought the property in 2004. He started to build and expand, and it was completed in 2001.

The 20,000-square-foot home comes equipped with an indoor aquarium, bowling alley, golf simulator, gym and hunting preserve, according to WTHR. There are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a six-car garage. There's also a 3,500-square-foot guest house.

You can see photos of the massive property here and view a video of the property below: