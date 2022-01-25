Iconic 6666 Ranch In Texas Sold To 'Yellowstone' Producer

AYellowstone spin-off series might officially be underway with the sale of a legendary Texas ranch over the weekend.

The Four Sixes Ranch, or 6666 Ranch, has been sold to a group led by Yellowstone screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan, according to the Fort Worth Business Press. Sources told the Fort Worth Business Press the "group" backing the sale is Paramount.

Sam Middleton, owner and broker for Chas. S. Middleton and Son Farm-Ranch Sales confirmed the sale occurred Friday (January 21). The 142,000-acre property was originally listed at $341 million, is now listed at just over $192 million, according to the listing. Details of the sale have not yet been made public.

The sale reportedly made headlines since the ranch went on the market in May 2021, but the sale is now official, the Fort Worth Business Press reported.

The ranch, located near Guthrie in west Texas, will be the setting for the second Yellowstone spin-off series, 6666, according to Parade. Another series, 1883, is currently airing on Paramount+. The 6666 Ranch has already been featured in Yellowstone, making some appearances in the fourth season of the show.

Here is the show's synopsis from when the new show was announced:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing ... The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

No release date for 6666 has been announced yet, but Parade said the show is expected to premiere in 2022.