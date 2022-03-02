Normani Shows Off Painting Skills in NSFW Video For New Song 'Fair'
By Sarah Tate
March 2, 2022
Normani is proving that her art skills are more than "Fair."
The "Motivation" singer took to social media Tuesday (March 1) night to tease her new single "Fair," revealing to fans that they won't have to wait too much longer to hear the track.
In a NSFW video posted on her Instagram, Normani singer stripped down to show off her more artistic side while her new single "Fair" played over the clip. Wearing a barely-there bikini and strappy black heels, Normani grabbed her easel and paint palette and got to work crafting her colorful masterpiece. She also revealed that her "next baby" is set to drop March 18.
Check out the video below to see the artistic announcement.
Normani teased her new single last month, treating fans to the first listen of her "genre bending" track in another video on her official TikTok account.
"This one is really unique and different for me," she said on Instagram, replying to a fan asking about the single. She added that it was "Genre bending for sure. It's just a great record."
After releasing "Wild Side" last year, her collaboration with Cardi B, fans were eagerly awaiting her next track. While she hadn't announced she was planning to release any new songs, she did admit that she had "probably two, three albums worth of music."