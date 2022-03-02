Normani Shows Off Painting Skills in NSFW Video For New Song 'Fair'

Normani is proving that her art skills are more than "Fair."

The "Motivation" singer took to social media Tuesday (March 1) night to tease her new single "Fair," revealing to fans that they won't have to wait too much longer to hear the track.

In a NSFW video posted on her Instagram, Normani singer stripped down to show off her more artistic side while her new single "Fair" played over the clip. Wearing a barely-there bikini and strappy black heels, Normani grabbed her easel and paint palette and got to work crafting her colorful masterpiece. She also revealed that her "next baby" is set to drop March 18.

Check out the video below to see the artistic announcement.