This Bakery Serves The Best Cupcake In Texas

If you're trying to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further!

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the best cupcakes in every state. "Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickeningly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them," the website said.

Here's how they found the best sweet treats:

To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "cupcake." These spots were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "cupcake." Using Yelp's list of best cupcake shops, we combed through the reviews to find the specific cupcake that tops the charts at each establishment.

In Texas, the best cupcake is the Chocolate Chip Pecan Cupcake at Crumbville in Houston. Here's what the health and lifestyle website said about the bakery:

Crumbville is yet another vegan cupcakery to add to your roster. From chocolate chip pecan to red velvet white chocolate chip cupcakes, there are plant-based delicacies for every palate.

Crumbville is located at 3409 Emancipation Avenue in Houston.

To read the full list of the best cupcakes in every state, click here.