This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Parm In Texas

Breaded chicken breast, your favorite pasta and a whole lot of cheese. You really can't go wrong with ordering chicken parmesan at an Italian restaurant.

But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken parms in every state. "From classic chicken parm options that are made with fresh, simple ingredients, to other reimaginings of the traditional dish (we're talking mushrooms, spinach, and maybe even a classic Mornay sauce) that will have you raving for days, these are the best-tasting chicken parm entrees available in all 50 states," the website said.

In Texas, the best chicken parm can be found at Mandola's Deli in Houston. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the restaurant:

"Mandola's Deli takes lip-smacking chicken parm and recreates it as a po' boy sandwich—this is one you cannot miss."

Mandola's Deli is a "casual, family-run Italian joint dishing up spaghetti & meatballs & other comfort fare since 1975" located at 4105 Leeland Street in Houston. Not only do they have a regular chicken parm on the menu, but you can also order it as a po' boy sandwich served on garlic bread.

