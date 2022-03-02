This Restaurant Has The Best Outdoor Heated Patio In Indiana

We're not out of the woods completely yet when it comes to cold weather in Indiana.

So instead of staying home, grab your friends and family and head out to a restaurant — especially one with a heated outdoor patio. But where can you find the best one?

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state.

"During these times, having heated outdoor dining spots is important and we understand that. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in each state that you can dine at whether you're a local or visiting from out of town," the website said.

In Indiana, the best outdoor heated dining spot is Festiva in Indianapolis. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the restaurant:

If you're craving authentic Mexican food, then Festiva is the place to go. Not only is it home to contemporary Mexican cuisine, but customers can also sit on its heated patio decorated for the occasion.

Festiva is a "playful hangout with a heated patio serving traditional & inventive Mexican fare plus cocktails" located at 1217 E 16th St. in Indianapolis.

For the full list of outdoor heated dining spots by state, click here.