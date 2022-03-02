This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Indiana

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best pasta. So how did they determine which pasta is truly the best? The website states, "This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best pasta in Indiana comes from Iozzo's Garden of Italy in Indianapolis. So what sets this eatery's pasta above the rest? The website explains:

"Pizza, pasta, piccatas, oh my! Originally founded in 1930, Iozzo's Garden of Italy has made a name for itself by consistently delighting Indianapolis locals with authentic Italian cuisine. If you're needing some help selecting a dish, reviewers can't stop raving about the Pasta Carbonara. This take on the traditional dish is made with tagliatelle, house pancetta, a farm egg, and pecorino cheese.

"I ordered the pasta carbonara, and OMG!!!!! It was THE best carbonara I've ever had," writes one enthusiastic patron."

