This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Kentucky

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best pasta. So how did they determine which pasta is truly the best? The website states, "This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best pasta in Kentucky comes from Silvio's in Louisville. So what sets this eatery's pasta above the rest? The website explains:

"If you're in the Louisville area and have a hankering for handmade pasta, Silvio's is the place for you. Customers can't stop talking about the artfully plated seafood pasta, with mussels, shrimp, and scallops.

"I wish I had photos of our food, but it was eaten too quickly…from the seafood pasta to baked ziti to the sea bass special, you can't go wrong," writes one reviewer."

