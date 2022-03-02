This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Nevada

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best pasta. So how did they determine which pasta is truly the best? The website states, "This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best pasta in Nevada comes from Pasta Shop Ristorante in Las Vegas. So what sets this eatery's pasta above the rest? The website explains:

"Next time you pay a visit to Sin City, make sure to indulge in the Baked Rigatoni at Pasta Shop Ristorante. Brought out in a dish fresh from the oven, this entree is as fresh as it gets.

"I got the baked rigatoni and I was absolutely blown away. My belly is full, and it was super tasty," writes one patron."

