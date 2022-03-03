2 Texas Airports Add Nonstop Flights To Mexico

Starting this summer, you'll be able to catch a nonstop flight from Houston and Austin to Mexico!

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday it would be adding two daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin starting in June 2022.

According to a press release, this Austin service will be the only nonstop flight between Austin and Monterrey. In Houston, this new flight adds to the Space City's seven international destinations and 17 domestic destinations.

"We're excited about growing our international service from Texas with new daily nonservice from Austin (AUS) and Houston (IAH) to Monterrey, Mexico. Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and relatives, Spirit Airlines continues to provide our Guests with More Go," Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a statement.