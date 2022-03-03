4 Nevada Cities Rank Among The Highest Rent Hikes
By Ginny Reese
March 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A new study from Apartment List ranked the top 20 cities for the highest rent hikes, and a whopping four Nevada cities made the list. Out of the four on the list, one of the Nevada locations landed among the top 10.
Here are all of the Nevada cities that made the list along with what number they landed at:
- #10 North Las Vegas
- #12 Las Vegas
- #13 Henderson
- #19 Paradise
According to Apartment List, here are the top 20 cities with the highest rent hikes:
- New York City, New York
- Tampa, Florida
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Orlando, Florida
- Mesa, Arizona
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Irvine, California
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Glendale, Arizona
- North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Miami, Florida
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Henderson, Nevada
- Chandler, Arizona
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Austin,Texas
- Paradise, Nevada
- Greensboro, North Carolina
Click here to check out the full study.