6 Arizona Cities Rank Among The Highest Rent Hikes

A new study from Apartment List ranked the top 20 cities for the highest rent hikes, and a whopping six Arizona cities made the list. Out of the six on the list, two of the Arizona locations landed among the top five.

Here are all of the Arizona cities that made the list along with what number they landed at:

#3 Scottsdale

#5 Mesa

#8 Phoenix

#9 Glendale

#14 Chandler

#16 Gilbert

According to Apartment List, here are the top 20 cities with the highest rent hikes:

New York City, New York Tampa, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Orlando, Florida Mesa, Arizona St. Petersburg, Florida Irvine, California Phoenix, Arizona Glendale, Arizona North Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Henderson, Nevada Chandler, Arizona Jacksonville, Florida Gilbert, Arizona Boston, Massachusetts Austin,Texas Paradise, Nevada Greensboro, North Carolina

Click here to check out the full study.