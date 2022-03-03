6 Arizona Cities Rank Among The Highest Rent Hikes
By Ginny Reese
March 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A new study from Apartment List ranked the top 20 cities for the highest rent hikes, and a whopping six Arizona cities made the list. Out of the six on the list, two of the Arizona locations landed among the top five.
Here are all of the Arizona cities that made the list along with what number they landed at:
- #3 Scottsdale
- #5 Mesa
- #8 Phoenix
- #9 Glendale
- #14 Chandler
- #16 Gilbert
According to Apartment List, here are the top 20 cities with the highest rent hikes:
- New York City, New York
- Tampa, Florida
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Orlando, Florida
- Mesa, Arizona
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Irvine, California
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Glendale, Arizona
- North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Miami, Florida
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Henderson, Nevada
- Chandler, Arizona
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Austin,Texas
- Paradise, Nevada
- Greensboro, North Carolina
Click here to check out the full study.