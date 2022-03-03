6 Arizona Cities Rank Among The Highest Rent Hikes

By Ginny Reese

March 3, 2022

A new study from Apartment List ranked the top 20 cities for the highest rent hikes, and a whopping six Arizona cities made the list. Out of the six on the list, two of the Arizona locations landed among the top five.

Here are all of the Arizona cities that made the list along with what number they landed at:

  • #3 Scottsdale
  • #5 Mesa
  • #8 Phoenix
  • #9 Glendale
  • #14 Chandler
  • #16 Gilbert

According to Apartment List, here are the top 20 cities with the highest rent hikes:

  1. New York City, New York
  2. Tampa, Florida
  3. Scottsdale, Arizona
  4. Orlando, Florida
  5. Mesa, Arizona
  6. St. Petersburg, Florida
  7. Irvine, California
  8. Phoenix, Arizona
  9. Glendale, Arizona
  10. North Las Vegas, Nevada
  11. Miami, Florida
  12. Las Vegas, Nevada
  13. Henderson, Nevada
  14. Chandler, Arizona
  15. Jacksonville, Florida
  16. Gilbert, Arizona
  17. Boston, Massachusetts
  18. Austin,Texas
  19. Paradise, Nevada
  20. Greensboro, North Carolina

Click here to check out the full study.

