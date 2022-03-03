Video Shows Accused Florida Wedding Crasher Getting Arrested

A newly-wedded couple had to call the cops on a stranger who eat their wedding cake and drank booze during their reception in Florida.

According to WOFL, the bride and groom just tied the knot and celebrated with their guests in Satellite Beach, Florida on Sunday (February 27). While the party was going on, the groom spotted a woman he didn't recognize helping herself to the food and beer there.

"The second I noticed her, she was drinking. I didn’t know how long she was there for, but she seemed like she was having a good time," he told reporters. "I asked her to leave, and then she put her hand in my face and then turned to the next guy and tried to pretend she was with him."

Things escalated the accused crasher, later identified as 52-year-old Gloria Colwell, refused to leave the event.