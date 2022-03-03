Video Shows Accused Florida Wedding Crasher Getting Arrested
By Zuri Anderson
March 3, 2022
A newly-wedded couple had to call the cops on a stranger who eat their wedding cake and drank booze during their reception in Florida.
According to WOFL, the bride and groom just tied the knot and celebrated with their guests in Satellite Beach, Florida on Sunday (February 27). While the party was going on, the groom spotted a woman he didn't recognize helping herself to the food and beer there.
"The second I noticed her, she was drinking. I didn’t know how long she was there for, but she seemed like she was having a good time," he told reporters. "I asked her to leave, and then she put her hand in my face and then turned to the next guy and tried to pretend she was with him."
Things escalated the accused crasher, later identified as 52-year-old Gloria Colwell, refused to leave the event.
"Outburst, flailing hands, kind of pushing and cursing, just kind of lashing out, just very belligerent," the groom explained. Police were called to the scene, and phone video showed the stranger getting handcuffed against a patrol car. But that wasn't the end of the hassle.
Officers detail Colwell "causing a scene" and getting "verbally aggressive to the point of almost physical violence" in an arrest report. The footage also shows her allegedly struggling with cops and refusing to give her name.
Colwell was booked into jail on charges of trespass, disorderly conduct, and resisting a law officer.
Luckily, this uninvited guest didn't ruin the bride and groom's big day.
"The surreal-ness of the wedding hasn’t subsided because now I’m seeing it on the news," the groom told reporters on Tuesday (March 1). "It was a minor event actually in the whole scheme of things, but it was a wonderful day just being around all our most important friends and family."