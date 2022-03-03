Grey Daze Share Throwback Photo Featuring Chester Bennington As A Teenager

Before Chester Bennington was fronting Linkin Park, he was singing for a band called Grey Daze. Though they only released two albums together, 1994's Wake Me and 1997's ...No Sun Today before Bennington left the band in 1998, the other members keep him close to their hearts and love to share things from their archives on social media. The latest artifact was a photo taken in the early '90s, which means Bennington would've been a teenager! Grey Daze shared it on Instagram with their signature hashtag, #foryouchester, along with one teasing new music.

"#Vintage shot of #greydaze circa 93? #newmusiccoming #foryouchester" the caption reads. See the throwback below.