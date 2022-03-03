Grey Daze Share Throwback Photo Featuring Chester Bennington As A Teenager
By Katrina Nattress
March 4, 2022
Before Chester Bennington was fronting Linkin Park, he was singing for a band called Grey Daze. Though they only released two albums together, 1994's Wake Me and 1997's ...No Sun Today before Bennington left the band in 1998, the other members keep him close to their hearts and love to share things from their archives on social media. The latest artifact was a photo taken in the early '90s, which means Bennington would've been a teenager! Grey Daze shared it on Instagram with their signature hashtag, #foryouchester, along with one teasing new music.
"#Vintage shot of #greydaze circa 93? #newmusiccoming #foryouchester" the caption reads. See the throwback below.
Bennington was planning a reunion with Grey Daze before his tragic death in 2017. The band then went to work on an album called Amends that featured never before heard vocals from their late singer. They've been recording its follow-up for quite some time now, first sharing footage from inside the studio nearly a year ago. The new music will also featured unheard Bennington vocals, as well as collaborations with his 10-year-old twin daughters, Lila and Lily Bennington, and Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.
When Amends came out in 2020, Bennington's Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda admitted that he was unable to listen to it. "I can’t listen to it," he said at the time "I don’t want to hear [Bennington's] voice. It’s hard enough for me to listen to Linkin Park albums. It has to be on the right day."