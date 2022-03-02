This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Parm In Indiana

Breaded chicken breast, your favorite pasta and a whole lot of cheese. You really can't go wrong with ordering chicken parmesan at an Italian restaurant.

But where can you find the best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants serving up the best chicken parms in every state. "From classic chicken parm options that are made with fresh, simple ingredients, to other reimaginings of the traditional dish (we're talking mushrooms, spinach, and maybe even a classic Mornay sauce) that will have you raving for days, these are the best-tasting chicken parm entrees available in all 50 states," the website said.

In Indiana, the best chicken parm can be found at Mama Carolla's in Indianapolis. Here's what the health and wellness site had to say about the restaurant:

"Mama Carolla's, the buzzy Italian restaurant housed in a beautiful stucco villa, has a full bar, a garden, and some mouthwatering Sicilian-style chicken parm that you cannot miss."

Mama Carolla's is an "upscale Italian restaurant in a 1920s Mediterranean-style villa offering a full bar & a garden" located at 1031 E. 54th St. in Indianapolis.

You can read the full list of the best-tasting chicken parms here.