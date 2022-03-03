These Indiana Cities Are Considered The Happiest In America

By Dani Medina

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you happy?

That's a loaded question, we know. But what if we told you that your mood was dependent on where you live? "For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being," WalletHub said in its latest study.

Moving to a new city could make you happier — at least that's what WalletHub's new study is trying to prove. The finance website compiled a list of the happiest cities in the United States based on "30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day," according to the study.

Here are the two Indiana cities that made the list:

  • Fort Wayne (#155)
  • Indianapolis (#160)

Here are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

  1. Fremont, California
  2. Columbia, Maryland
  3. San Francisco, California
  4. San Jose, California
  5. Irvine, California
  6. Madison, Wisconsin
  7. Seattle, Washington
  8. Overland Park, Kansas
  9. Huntington Beach, California
  10. San Diego, California

You can read WalletHub's full study here.

