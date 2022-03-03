This Bakery Serves The Best Cupcake In Indiana

If you're trying to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further!

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the best cupcakes in every state. "Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickeningly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them," the website said.

Here's how they found the best sweet treats:

To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "cupcake." These spots were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "cupcake." Using Yelp's list of best cupcake shops, we combed through the reviews to find the specific cupcake that tops the charts at each establishment.

In Indiana, the best cupcake is the Oreo Cookie Cupcake at Underground Cupcakes and Cafe in Bloomington. Here's what the health and lifestyle website said about the bakery:

Calling all cookie lovers! Sweeten up your day with this decadent Oreo cookie cupcake at Underground Cupcakes and Cafe.

The Underground Bakery is located at 3631 State Rd 46 in Bloomington.

To read the full list of the best cupcakes in every state, click here.