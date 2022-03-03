This Restaurant Has The Best Heated Outdoor Dining In Nevada

We're not completely out of colder nights and chilly weather yet. But, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy sitting outside while dining out.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best heated outdoor dining spot. "During these times, having heated outdoor dining spots is important and we understand that. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in each state that you can dine at whether you're a local or visiting from out of town," the website said.

So which restaurant has the best heated outdoor dining spot in Nevada? According to the website, it's Bighorn Tavern in Reno. What makes it so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"If you are ever craving an outdoor spot on a chilly night in Reno, consider this tavern. Decorated with fire pits and flat screens, watch the game with some buddies while you eat a juicy burger and enjoy a bottle of your favorite beer."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best heated outdoor dining spot.