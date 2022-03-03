This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In South Carolina

When you think of amazing pasta, you probably imagine Italian villages and bistro tables along cobblestone streets with the best food can ask for. While Italy may be the Land of Pasta, you don't have to fly to cross the ocean to find an amazing dish – sometimes the best meals can be found closer to home.

According to Eat This, Not That!, "From the classics like homemade ravioli to unique squid ink pasta, the pasta-bilities are endless when it comes to America's favorite carb." To determine the list, the site found the restaurant with the highest number of ratings and used reviews and star ratings to find the most popular pasta dish.

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best pasta in the state?

Le Farfalle

According to the list, Chaleston's Le Farfalle serves the best pasta in South Carolina, with its agnolotti dish named the best of the best. Agnolotti pasta topped with duck confit, funghi misti and parmigiano reggiano combine for a tasty explosion of flavor.

Le Farfalle is located at 15 Beaufain Street in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best pasta in South Carolina:

"Since opening its doors in 2016, Le Farfalle has quickly become a destination for elevated Italian cuisine in Charleston. If you're lucky enough to snag a table, make sure to treat yourself to the savory pasta agnolotti with duck confit. Make sure to save room for dessert — the decadent olive oil cake is not to be passed up!"

