This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of South Carolina

On a cool, winter day or dreary rain-filled afternoon, nothing can fill your belly or warm your soul like a good bowl of chili. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chili in each state, and one restaurant in Charleston snagged the top spot for South Carolina. According to the site:

"Piled high on a plate of fries, served with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, or made sans toppings, this dish is delicious no matter how you like to have it prepared."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the best chili in the state?

The Tattooed Moose

According to the list, this Charleston eatery serves up the best chili in all of South Carolina. In fact, Eat This says you're "missing out" if you've never tried the short rib chili at this spot by Cooper River.

The Tattooed Moose is located at 4845 Chateau Avenue in North Charleston. It has even been featured on the hit TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Cooked bacon and kidney beans take center stage in this chili that is packed with amazing flavor and texture. This chili is topped off with sour cream, green onion, shredded cheddar, and each order comes with a side of fresh cornbread."

